Kailyn Lowry accused of making jab at Maci Bookout over family photo

Kailyn Lowry is currently in Hawaii with Leah Messer and while there, she’s making sure to grab many photos of her boys and Leah’s girls having a blast together. Of course, that also means getting some professional photos taken of her family with the help of some local Hawaii photographers.

This weekend, Lowry posed with her three sons in a photo standing on the beach in Oahu, Hawaii. She was wearing black pants and a tank top, while the boys were in their prettiest summer wear. Little Lux appeared to be loving the waves, as he got soaked playing around in the water.

And while the photo was adorable, one commenter pointed out that this was definitely a dig at Maci Bookout.

“This is definitely a jab at [Maci] lol wtf,” the person wrote, to which other fans started questioning why.

“Because they both posted beach pictures? Lol there isn’t always drama going on,” another person added, pointing to the fact that Maci had also posted a beach family picture, though less professional.

“Kail commented on Maci post. Not everything these girls do is to jab on another. Not to mention her and Leah have been taking beach pics all week. Haha,” a third chimed in.

Maci Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney, and the three children posed for a photo on a beach in Destin, Florida.

As Maci pointed out, they don’t get all dressed up for family photos as they are too busy having fun. Because Maci posted her photo first and Kailyn posted hers after, some people think that Kailyn is making a dig at Maci for getting it done professionally.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.