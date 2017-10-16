Joy-Anna Duggar stuns on wedding day as she and Austin Forsyth tie knot in Counting On special

It’s finally here! The wedding of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth airs tonight in a two-hour Counting On special episode on TLC.

The pair tied the knot back in May with cameras present at the event. The episode shows the final lead-up to the pair’s big day including the moment Austin first sees Joy-Anna in her stunning wedding dress, which made her look every inch the fairy tale bride.

Watch a clip below as he says: “When I saw Joy for the first time in her wedding dress, that was…I don’t even know how to describe it. I remember being just like, ‘OK, this is really it, today we’re getting married’.

Joy-Anna adds: “I think for me just seeing Austin’s reaction made it even more special for me, just watching his face and him looking at my dress. I mean that kind of thing just makes my day.”

As the pair enjoy their “first look” at each other before the ceremony, Austin also shows Joy-Anna her bouquet as well as all the roses and flowers that he’s given to her over the course of their relationship, which have been put in a shadow box along with a letter he wrote specially for Joy.

It starts: “The very thought of getting to be your husband is very humbling and a great honor. You are truly a gift from our Heavenly Father.”

The wedding comes after months of preparation, and we also see the other members of the family carrying out last-minute tasks as they try to make the big day perfect for Joy-Anna and Austin — with some emotions running high.

Then finally everything is ready and the happy couple finally tie the knot…with a couple of surprises.

You’re invited to Joy and Austin’s two-hour wedding special, Monday at 8/7c! #CountingOn Posted by Counting On on Sunday, October 15, 2017

The two-hour Joy & Austin’s wedding episode of Counting On airs tonight at 8/7c.