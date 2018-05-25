Jorge and Anfisa from 90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava was arrested for allegedly transporting a LOT of weed!

When Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko made their debut on 90 Day Fiance, she made it clear that she was a gold digger. Anfisa refused to marry Jorge unless he bought her anything he wanted.

Now, it looks like Jorge’s attempt to give Anfisa the luxurious life that she wanted may have backfired after he was arrested for allegedly trying to sell a huge amount of marijuana — 293 pounds to be exact.

Back in February, TMZ was first to report of Jorge’s arrest. Jorge was charged with a number of felonies related to the bust but the most shocking were charges for the transportation and sale of nearly 300 pounds of weed!

According to the report, Nava was busted in Arizona after being pulled over in Mojave County for a traffic violation on February 8. His car was searched during the stop, allegedly revealing his illegal haul hidden in Jorge’s trunk. Charges came four days later, on February 12.

It took two days to bail Jorge Nava out of jail on $25,000 bail. If convicted, Jorge is looking at up to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Many have speculated that Anfisa Arkhipcheko’s apparent gold-digging ways, portrayed on the show, may have played a part in Jorge’s alleged crime if he did indeed carry it out. Even before they were married, Anfisa made it clear that she was entering into the marriage for her love of material things rather than love itself.

Before learning that Jorge wasn’t rich like she had previously believed, Anfisa even asked for a $10,000-a-month allowance in order to add to her collection of purses, shoes and other expensive items.

Jorge and Anfisa have struggled to stay together since meeting on 90 Day Fiance. Just months ago, it was reported by People that the pair were estranged after dealing with some major drama. Part of that drama was Jorge’s previous drug trafficking charges and his criminal history, which has made it hard for the couple to find housing.

The 90 Day Fiance couple posted a video to Anfisa Nava’s YouTube account on February 17, less than two weeks after Jorge’s arrest. In it, Anfisa and Jorge talk about his shocking arrest, confirming that it was Anfisa who bailed him out of jail.

Does that mean they are back together or will Jorge’s latest legal trouble be the last straw for Anfisa? The new season 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which continues this weekend, is expected to reveal more details about Jorge’s shocking arrest.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.