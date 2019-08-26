John Paul Jones on Bachelor In Paradise: Bachelorette goofball is winning hearts

John Paul Jones was a goofball on The Bachelorette, as he tried to win over Hannah B’s heart. And when he was first introduced on Bachelor In Paradise, viewers may have wondered if he could win someone’s heart. However, the show is only a few weeks in and he has already been on a handful of dates.

First, John Paul Jones decided to pursue Tayshia. Even though the two clearly had a connection, she encouraged him to go on more dates to see if he had a better connection with other women. Despite not wanting to do that, he went on a date with Tahzjuan.

While he admitted he had fun, she was obsessed with the idea of being exclusive with him. Then, Haley came to paradise without her twin Emily and took him out on a date. Again, he had a great time, but his heart was clearly with Tayshia.

Viewers are falling in love with this guy because he’s funny, has a contagious laugh, and he is the one person who has thrown up the most in paradise.

During tonight’s episode, he tried eating some local food but ended up throwing it up while sitting at the table.

JPJ every 5 seconds this season #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/KLzMO2RzGg — This is the final rose of the night🌹 (@bachelorbums) August 27, 2019

John Paul Jones was also being credited for being a savage for going on so many dates on the show. While he was dedicated to Tayshia, he told the cameras that he was only going on these dates because she wanted him to. What he didn’t realize was that she was slowly starting to explore a relationship with Derek.

Regardless of the outcome of Bachelor In Paradise, John Paul Jones is winning hearts and fans are already considering putting him on their phones as a ringtone.

John Paul Jones’ laugh is about to be my new ringtone #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/gAaNI6BTIi — Bach Bitch (@allupinmylane) August 27, 2019

No matter what happens, it’s clear that fans are hoping for a happy ending for John Paul Jones.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.