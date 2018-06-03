Jennifer Williams questioned about Tim Norman’s alleged Sweetie Pie’s assault: But why was she there?

Jennifer Williams’ alleged stalker has found himself in trouble with the law again. Tim Norman was arrested over claims he punched a former employee at Sweetie Pie’s — the restaurant featured in the OWN hit Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s — in the face.

In an intriguing twist, Basketball Wives star Williams was also said to have been at the restaurant on the day of the alleged attack, and was reportedly spoken to by police as part of their investigation.

Tim Norman was charged with assault on April 19, as first reported by The Blast. Jennifer Williams’ ex is accused of punching a former Sweetie Pie’s chef named Horace Hodges, and faces misdemeanor assault charges in Harris County, Texas.

According to reports, Hodges said Norman punched him in the left eye after a discussion about employee paychecks turned into a violent argument.

Police are said to have spoken to Norman about the alleged altercation, but while he claimed to have heard about an incident he is not admitting to punching Horace Hodges.

That’s where Jennifer Williams comes in. The Basketball Wives star was reportedly in the restaurant that day, prompting police to also speak to her about the alleged incident.

Jennifer apparently said she didn’t see anything but told police that Norman admitted to her that he had punched the Sweetie Pie’s chef.

The Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s bad boy is said to have been charged but not arrested. A hearing for the case is expected to take place at a later date.

After watching Jennifer battle it out in court with Norman on Season 7 of Basketball Wives, the biggest question is what was she doing at Sweetie Pie’s in April?

Jennifer filed a restraining order against Norman in January and he filed one against her prior to that, which suggests the couple should be keeping a safe distance from each other.