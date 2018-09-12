Jenna Cooper denies cheating on Jordan Kimball: Her side of the story revealed

Jenna Cooper accepted a proposal from Jordan Kimball during last night’s finale of Bachelor In Paradise, but viewers were left stunned after a story emerged hours earlier — accusing her of cheating on him.

The claims also accuse Jenna of faking her entire relationship with Jordan and accepting the proposal for the mere purpose of booting her business in North Carolina.

While the accusations about her using Jordan and having an affair on the side ran wild, thanks to a story published by Reality Steve, Jenna said nothing at the time on social media.

But now, she’s opening up about how she’s coping with everything. Jenna Cooper released a statement exclusively to People Magazine earlier today denying that the allegations.

I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.

Before Jenna released her statement, sources claiming to be close to Cooper revealed that she was struggling to get a handle on the situation. Apparently, the entire cast of Bachelor In Paradise is shocked to learn this news about Cooper as no one really saw it coming

In his own interview with People, Jordan Kimball revealed that Jenna Cooper had called him in the middle of the night leading up to the story being published, saying she was worried about something that might happen.

A source told ET Jenna had been “fielding phone calls all day” and was “just feeling very confused on what to do”.

The allegations against Cooper came in the form of text message released by Reality Steve, which were said to have come from the man she allegedly cheated on Jordan with.

Reality Steve claims to have verified the details, including that the text messages were sent from Cooper’s phone number. Jordan has also said he believes everything to be true.

Bachelor In Paradise is done for the year, but this story may continue to make headlines for weeks.