Jenelle Evans resumes filming Teen Mom 2 after signing contract

Jenelle Evans is back for Season 9 of Teen Mom 2. After several weeks of back and forth, the reality star came to an agreement with the network.

According to The Ashley, Jenelle Evans signed her contract late last week. MTV did not agree to film with David Eason like she was pushing but instead came up with some other things that she agreed to as far as storylines go.

There was some concern about not having her on for Season 9 as the other girls have reportedly been filming for weeks. Briana DeJesus threatened to quit after the reunion drama back in May, but she is back and filming for MTV as well.

A special guest is also going to be part of the Jenelle Evans saga. Barbara Evans will be filming alongside her daughter but the twist is that Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, is being tapped to film some segments in conjunction with Jenelle.

Details regarding the negotiations have not been revealed. Jenelle Evans has been bitter about the things that have happened at MTV following their decision to terminate their relationship with David Eason. She slammed them for hiring Bristol Palin to join Teen Mom OG and ranted about her binding contract with the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.