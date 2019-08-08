Jenelle Evans relaunching her business at Fashion Week: Fans say she’s lost credibility

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has kept a low profile after being fired from MTV. The network announced they would no longer be filming with her after CPS and the police got involved in accusations that David Eason had shot and killed the family dog after it nipped Ensley.

Even though David was never officially charged with anything, MTV cut ties, leaving Jenelle to make her own money. She claims she’s been working on a few things, including breathing some new life into her makeup collection.

Yesterday, Evans revealed she was gearing up for a big launch in New York. She will be relaunching Jenelle Evans Cosmetics at the upcoming New York Fashion Week on September 19, 2019. This is the first time in a long time that people have heard about the makeup line, but it sounds like she isn’t exactly getting an overwhelming amount of support.

While Jenelle had turned off comments on her Instagram post after receiving over 100 comments about the launch, people still commented on her tweet about the same thing. And the comments were less than supportive with most people wondering how she thought people would buy her products given her husband has been accused of shooting a dog and them having their children removed by CPS.

Who wants to take bets on how quick it will get pulled from the market because it’s just crap or for some type of medical issue with it? I’ll start at 6 months, tops — Don Samples (@mmstudiofilms) August 7, 2019

Please no… nobody wants your products — GlitterButterfly (@mikalyam1) August 7, 2019

Were any animals harmed…oh wait — Lynn J Brown (@LJBrown68) August 7, 2019

One person even joked about her makeup line, asking if any animals were harmed during the production and testing of the animals. Jenelle never answered to any of the comments and instead, focused on promoting the launch.

It’s uncertain what role she’ll play at New York Fashion Week. She could have a booth at the event or she could provide makeup to some of the models, who will be walking in fashion shows throughout the event.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.