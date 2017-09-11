Jenelle Evans ‘nervous as hell’ before custody case against mother Barbara on Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was “nervous as hell” before her court fight against her mother Barbara Evans earlier this year as she tried to win custody of her son Jace.

Jenelle failed to win full custody of Jace when the pair clashed in court in May, with them instead settling on a schedule which would allow them to share time with the youngster.

The lead-up and court hearing take center stage on this week’s episode of the MTV show, with separate camera crews following Barbara and Jenelle and her fiance David Eason as they headed to the hearing.

When she arrives, Jenelle is asked how she’s feeling and replies: “Nervous as hell. Been crying on and off all morning. Tried to eat, can’t eat.”

As she tries to drink from a bottle of water, her arm is seen visually shaking with nerves.

The court case against Barbara is being shown while Jenelle is currently involved in a separate legal battle with Doris Davidson, the mother of her ex Nathan Griffith.

Davidson filed an emergency temporary custody request on September 1 over Evans’s 3-year-old son Kaiser, who she had with Griffith.

The court documents, revealed by RadarOnline, include claims that Jenelle’s daughter Ensley was found to have marijuana in her system when she was born.

Davidson also claims she was harassed by the Teen Mom 2 star.

Jenelle and her fiance David are set to get married on September 23. Her mother Barbara is not invited.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.