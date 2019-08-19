Jenelle Evans claims to be the victim of smear campaign, former Teen Mom 2 star says follower trying to ruin her business

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is learning what life is like after being fired from MTV. Since being fired from the show, she’s been working hard on rebuilding her income. But it’s hard to gain respect from fans of the show after everything she’s been through over the past decade.

Jenelle announced that she’s gearing up for a launch of her JE Cosmetics, something she’s been working on for over a year. The launch comes just a few months after she was fired from MTV, so it’s possible she’s hoping she can replace her MTV income with sales from the line.

But based on Jenelle’s own claims, a woman appears to be meddling in her business ventures.

“Meet Christy Clark from Cincinnati, OH. Her husband is William in the picture above. She is out to “SMEAR” my name is every and any way possible. She’s making up lies and false accusations about me. She does it mostly on Reddit,” Jenelle claimed on social media, hinting that she was an innocent victim.

Jenelle added that she appreciated fans coming forward with information about her. She also shared that while she understands that people have opinions about her, she doesn’t appreciate it when comments prevent her from working and making money.

“I understand all of you have your opinions about me… but when you’re PURPOSELY trying to prevent me from WORKING… that’s a big problem with me. Need all the help I can get everyone. Thanks,” she concluded on the Instagram post.

It’s uncertain what Christy Clark has said that has angered Jenelle so much, but she isn’t happy about her possible income being affected by someone, who has an opinion about her.

It’s quite likely that Christy played a part in Jenelle’s makeup launch party at Flirt Beauty Boutique being canceled. While she did reveal that this drama was going down on Reddit, it seems that the latest going on there in regard to Jenelle Evans and her JE Cosmetics launch has to do with the cancelation of the launch party after a group of Redditors took to Yelp and began leaving bad reviews for the salon.

After several upset reviewers posted their concern about booking anything to promote Jenelle Evans or David Eason, the Flirt Beauty Boutique owner shared that she canceled the event and asked that the commenters please remove their negative reviews.

Jenelle has since claimed that the launch party is not canceled, calling it “rumors” even though the salon owner said so herself. Instead, the former Teen Mom 2 star says that the event was supposed to be private and after the location was revealed, the venue had to be changed. It was after posted about the change in venues that Jenelle posted again, calling out Christy Clark for trying to sabotage her business.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.