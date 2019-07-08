Jenelle Evans calls out horrible co-parent: Teen Mom 2 star unleashes on Twitter after getting kids back

Jenelle Evans just got her kids back late last week, but she’s already dissing one of the fathers to her children. On Twitter this morning, Jenelle revealed that one of the hardest issues in her life is dealing with someone who “can’t co-parent”.

Given her situation, it isn’t hard to figure out who she’s talking about. She shares Ensley with David and they all live under one roof. Her mother, Barbara, has custody of Jace, so Jenelle isn’t co-parenting in legal terms with her mother.

That only leaves one person — Nathan Griffith.

One of the hardest issues of my life consists of dealing with the most immature people that cannot co-parent. 🙄🙄🙄 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 8, 2019

While Jenelle didn’t mention anyone by name, it’s clear that these two don’t get along. Nathan got temporary custody of Kaiser as the judge in her case determined whether the home in North Carolina was safe for the children to live.

Nathan has also repeatedly questioned whether Kaiser is safe in the home with David Eason, as he has both a temper and guns.

On Twitter, Jenelle continued by revealing that she was trying not to say anything about the situation, but had to speak up. She also included the hashtag “#SorryNotSorry.”

I was trying not to say a damn thing too 😂🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ #SorryNotSorry — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 8, 2019

It’s unknown what the two are not agreeing on. However, it’s possible that Nathan wants more time with his son after Kaiser lived with him for over a month. Before CPS removed the kids, Kaiser primarily stayed with Jenelle and she’s made several references to Nathan on Teen Mom 2 about him not caring about his child.

As for David, he has stayed silent about the issue. His daughter Maryssa is also back home in North Carolina, as all of the children spent time there over the weekend.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.