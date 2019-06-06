Jenelle Evans calls 911 after David Eason freaks out: She admits he has a gun

Jenelle Evans is determined to work on her marriage, as she doesn’t believe that his anger will influence whether she gets her children back after CPS removed them last month. It’s no secret that David Eason doesn’t like MTV, producers or anyone else coming on to his property, but a recent report reveals that he has freaked out at home before.

The report reveals Jenelle actually called the authorities on her husband just two months after she called 911 to report him for domestic abuse. The initial 911 call was featured on Teen Mom 2, but this second call reveals that Jenelle had to hide from her husband.

Radar Online reports that the 911 call, which was obtained from the Columbus County Emergency Services, details how Jenelle called 911 just before the Christmas.

“My husband is freaking out,” Jenelle reportedly tells the operator. “He’s outside freaking out. He’s smashing our front door trying to get inside.”

Jenelle tells the operator that she’s hiding in the attic and that her daughter Ensley is sleeping in her bedroom. The anger, she claims, is from David believing that Jenelle locked him out and took his phone. He was reportedly also upset over an article he had read online.

“He said I locked him out and took his phone. He was outside looking for his phone. He got upset over an article. You can hear him yelling. He’s outside smashing stuff,” Jenelle continues to explain.

When the operator asks if David has a gun, Jenelle says, “Yeah he does, he has a gun. He broke my front door, I don’t know how it looks. I’m in the attic.”

The operator reportedly expressed concern over Ensley being left alone when David was upset. Interestingly, that same day, David called authorities because he was concerned about Jenelle.

Radar Online reports he was driving but he wanted authorities to do a welfare check on his wife. He claimed she wasn’t answering her phone or text messages, but he claimed she was on Facebook.

At the present time, the two appear to get along, as they are both in court for custody hearings with the goal of getting their children back home.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.