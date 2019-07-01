Jenelle Evans and David Eason claim ‘new evidence’ in custody battle for kids

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were back in court today as they continue to fight for custody of their kids. While the couple has left without their kids every other visit, today appeared to be different. They didn’t leave with their kids, but David told reporters that they have new evidence that could bring their kids home.

He didn’t share what this “new evidence” was, but he appeared happy that he now had something to argue in court to get his kids back. Jenelle was seen smiling and laughing as they left the courthouse.

Radar Online reports that Jenelle and David claimed to have found a secret that would help them get their children back. It’s uncertain what this new evidence is or what secret they’ve learned about that could get CPS to hand over the three kids again, but it reportedly has something to do with a social worker.

“Jenelle and David are digging into a government worker’s past who is involved in the case,” the source told Radar Online, adding, “They claim to have found a criminal record from a decade ago.”

The couple appears confident that their new evidence will convince a judge that they are capable parents who can keep Maryssa, Kaiser, and Ensley safe. A judge in the case previously said that Jenelle failed as a mother to keep the kids safe after David decided to shoot and kill the family dog back in late April after it nipped at Ensley.

A judge has previously said that the custody case could go on for months, as they continue to prove that they are capable parents. This weekend, David Eason and Jenelle Evans were able to see Kaiser for his birthday, as they visited him at Nathan Griffith’s mother’s house.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.