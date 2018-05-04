Jen Lilley returns to Days of our Lives: Do Theresa and Xander rescue Chloe?

Days of our Lives fans will be treated to an epic Friday cliffhanger when Jen Lilley reprises the role of bad girl Theresa Donovan. The exact details of the blockbuster return have been kept top secret, but her storyline is sure to shake things up in Salem.

Theresa left town in November 2016 in order to protect her family from her long-ago Mexican drug lord crush, El Fideo. At the time fans protested the quick and convoluted exit plot, but now head writer Ron Carlivati has found a genius way to make it make sense!

Theresa will encounter a kidnapped Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) south of the border, who’s being held at the behest of Theresa’s demented “boyfriend.” Miguel (Phillip Anthony-Rodriguez) kidnapped the beautiful singer after drugging her friends’ drinks, including the now hospitalized Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Fans will be keen not only to see how Theresa and Chloe escape the bad guy’s clutches, but also what happens once Theresa inevitably returns to Salem.

She devastated her true love Brady and their son Tate (affectionately known as Tater Tot) when she deserted them. How will Brady react to her return, now that he’s taken up with Eve (Kassie DePaiva)?

Of course the two ladies have to cross the border first, and before they do an even more shocking face will pop up to complicate matters: Xander (Paul Telfer).

How does the infamous bad guy figure into the plot? No doubt he’s connected somehow to master manipulator Victor (John Aniston), Theresa’s former enemy but now begrudging benefactor.

We recently witnessed Victor call Theresa’s super spy dad Shane (Charles Shaughnessy), asking about the forsaken girl. Although Victor has a distinct distaste for Theresa, he hates Eve even more, so this whole Mexican mission plot has Victor’s fingerprints all over it.

We can’t wait to see Lilley back onscreen, kicking up deliciously soapy trouble in Salem. While she was away, Lilley starred in several Hallmark channel movies, including Harvest Love with former General Hospital star Ryan Paevey (Nathan). Welcome back, Jen!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.