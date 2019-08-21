Jen and Nick from Bachelor In Paradise: Jen was dumped by Nick Viall after previous BIP appearance

Jen Saviano came back to Mexico during last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise with the hopes of finding love once again. As fans may recall, this isn’t Jen’s first time in paradise. She went on Bachelor In Paradise Season 3, where she found love with Nick Viall. This was before his stint as The Bachelor, so their romance clearly didn’t work out.

While Jen was more than ready for a marriage proposal on the Season 3 finale of Bachelor In Paradise, Nick wasn’t there with her.

“I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can’t,” he told her at the time. “Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you. I just feel like something’s telling me to say goodbye.”

On Instagram, Nick opened up about his reasons to end things with Jen.

“It’s not easy saying goodbye to someone as incredible as @jensav11. One of the most beautiful, graceful, and intelligent women I’ve ever met. So lucky to have had her in my life. She deserves the world. #bachelorinparadise,” Nick wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jen took a more humorous approach to the breakup.

After Nick and Jen ended their paradise romance in Mexico, there were rumors that they dated after returning home. However, since he would later accept to become The Bachelor, many thought he had dumped her to get the gig. This is something he denies. The two haven’t been linked since, but maybe Jen will drop a bombshell or two about her romance with Nick now that she’s in paradise.

On this season of the show, Jen asked Chris Bukowski out on a date and despite having spent time with Katie, he said yes. He would later tell Jen that he felt he and Katie weren’t on the same page about what they wanted out of the experience.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.