Jasmine Washington blasts Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, accuses them of using her son for filming

28th March 2019 8:24 PM ET

On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Rasheeda has finally made peace with Kirk Frost and side chick Jasmine Washington’s son Kannon but is it all just for show?

That’s what Jasmine is saying after Rasheeda and Kirk both criticized her for allowing the 2-year-old to continue wearing pull-ups.

In the Love & Hip Hop scene, we see Kirk’s oldest daughter show up with Kannon in tow. They’re all gathered to celebrate Kirk and Rasheeda’s 19th wedding anniversary, which really does seem like a weird time for Rasheeda to finally meet his son from another woman.

While there, Kannon makes it clear that he is deep into the terrible two’s and his attitude is on full blast. Even when he tells Rasheeda to “stop it” after he grabs her phone, she still seems to think that he’s pretty cute.

Then, Rasheeda takes a peek in Kannon’s pants and realizes that he isn’t fully potty trained yet, something Rasheeda says would never go down in her house.

Jasmine Washington clearly didn’t appreciate Rasheeda’s criticism and quickly took aim at Kirk and his wife.

After seeing that scene play out, Jasmine jumped on Instagram with claims that Kirk and Rasheeda only spend time with her son for filming.

She says they wanted her to pick him up right after they were done filming and that he hasn’t seen either of them since before Christmas.

How much help with Kannon should Jasmine expect from Kirk and Rasheeda at this point? Kirk was married when they were together and Rasheeda is clearly still struggling to accept the baby boy into their family.

It looks like we’ll get to see more of this drama between Kirk, Rasheeda and Jasmine play out on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8, considering there isn’t much else for Kirk and Rasheeda’s storyline at this point.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.