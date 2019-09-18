Jade Cline from Teen Mom 2: Where does she live?

Jade Kline is the newest member of Teen Mom 2 and so far, the episodes have caught fans up on her life since she first appeared on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. While Jade is trying her best to be a great mother to her daughter, she’s also balancing a troublesome relationship.

Her relationship has been her primary storyline, so little is known about where she lives and how she’s making ends meet. During last week’s episode, she surprised her partner with a new car, a car she had saved up for.

But as for her home, fans want to know where she’s located. After last night’s episode, fans wanted to know because it seemed that the houses were located super close to one another, sparking curiosity as to where she’s currently living.

#TeenMom2 Where does Jade live? What city? Those houses are practically on top of each other. — Rhonda Lynch (@rhonda_lynch) September 15, 2019

As it turns out, Jade is currently located in Indiana. Distractify guesses that she’s located just outside of Indianapolis. One of the arguments for this is that she’s currently enrolled in Empire Beauty School, which is located in Indianapolis.

If this is true, then she’s about an hour away from Amber Portwood, who is located around Anderson, Indiana. She lived in Anderson, Indiana when she was with Gary Shirley when Teen Mom OG first premiered, but they have since relocated. However, it sounds like they’ve just moved homes, not actual cities or school boards for the sake of Leah.

Jade being in Indiana adds another state to the Teen Mom 2 cast. Kailyn Lowry is currently in Delaware, Chelsea Houska is in South Dakota, and Leah Messer continues to reside in West Virginia. Jade is replacing Jenelle Evans, who is currently located in North Carolina.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.