Jack Ryan Season 2 release date: Amazon’s Tom Clancy plot, trailer and everything we know

Like Netflix, Amazon does not release any rating data. However, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has been renewed for a third season before the premiere of Season 2.

This tells us two things: Season 1 delivered strong ratings and Amazon is confident in the delivery of an impressive Season 2, which stars John Krasinski in the lead role. Amazon promises to deliver another action-packed eight-episode second season. Here is the release date, trailer, non-spoiler plot and everything else we know.

When does Jack Ryan Season 2 start?

Amazon renewed Jack Ryan for Season 2 last year in April and filmed during Summer 2018. All eight episodes are set to be released on November 1, 2019. Amazon Prime members in the UK and other nations will be able to binge-watch the series on the original release date.

What to expect in Season 2 of Jack Ryan

In the official trailer of the upcoming season, John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan warns CIA officials about the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Jordi Molla’s character President Reyes is teased in the trailer as Jack Ryan accuses the Russians of selling weapons in Venezuela.

The Amazon synopsis of the upcoming season of Jack Ryan is as follows:

“After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.”

Who is new to the cast of Jack Ryan?

Wendell Pierce (The Wire) returns as James Greer while Season 2 introduces several new characters. In a main role, Noomi Rapace plays Harry Baumann – a German intelligence agent and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) joins the main cast as Mike November — a field CIA officer.

All eight episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiere on Amazon on November 1, 2019.