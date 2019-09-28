Jack Damon on This Is Us: Is actor Blake Stadnik blind in real life?

On the This Is Us Season 4 premiere fans were introduced to Jack Damon. He is the grown son of Toby and Kate, who is blind.

The episode partially focused on the love story of a blind musician and waitress. In the final minutes, viewers learned their connection to the Pearson family.

During an emotional performance by Jack Damon, the show flashes to present-day Toby and Kate learning their infant son is blind. Fans know the couple named their baby after Papa Pearson last season.

It takes only seconds to realize the grown talented musician is Toby and Kate’s son. This Is Us introduced a time jump without fans even noticing until the end.

Blake Stadnik is the talented singer and actor who plays Jack Damon. Only one episode into the hit NBC drama and Blake is already a fan favorite.

Viewers can’t get enough information about him. The main question people are asking is if the actor is blind in real life.

The answer is yes. Like Jack, Blake is legally blind. The actor is making history playing the role but not because of the time jump or his relation to the Pearson family.

Blake is one of the one of first visually impaired actors to play a major character on a network television show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

When the Pittsburgh native was six years old, Blake was diagnosed with Stargardt Disease. It caused his eyesight to deteriorate throughout his life, but he can see blurry shapes and some light, like his alter ego

It has been quite a ride for the 27-year-old hunk, who has captured the hearts of This Is Us fans. Blake never let his vision get in the way of his dream to become an actor.

Although playing Jack is his first-ever television role, Blake has a slew of experience doing musical theater. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 42nd Street and Newsies are some of the theatrical productions he has lent his talent to.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told, Entertainment Weekly, Blake was in the middle of performing in a Colorado company of Guys and Dolls when he landed the role of Jack. It was a process to get him out of his commitment to film the NBC show.

Blake Stadnik has made quite the impression on fans with his portrayal of Jack Damon. The actor had his work cut out for him in the premiere episode, but he made every moment look natural, especially at the end.

Jack’s song ‘Memorized’ was the backdrop for several pivotal moments. He nailed it, making those surprising connections even more dramatic.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.