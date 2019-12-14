Ivan on Magnum P.I.: Who is Peter Facinelli and is he reprising a classic role?

Tonight, Magnum P.I. has a special guest star in Peter Facinelli. He plays a character named Gene Curtis, but he is also listed under the name of Ivan, which brings up exciting possibilities.

Here is what you need to know.

Magnum P.I.: “Day I Met the Devil”

Tonight on Magnum P.I., the plot synopsis reads that Thomas Magnum is called in from the reserves for a top-secret mission but then his friends learn the mission is a lie.

Magnum has been set up.

This is scary enough, but Peter Facinelli is appearing as a character named Gene Curtis and is also listed on IMDb as Ivan.

Why is this scary?

One of the most popular episodes of Magnum P.I. in history was one of the classics with Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum on the episode “Did You See the Sun Rise.”

On that episode, there was a character named Ivan, a Russian KGB officer who killed Magnum’s close friend, Lieutenant “Mac” MacReynolds.

In one of the darkest moments in Magnum P.I. history, Thomas and Ivan faced off and it looked like the bad guy was going to walk until Thomas asked him if he saw the sunrise that morning before turning and shooting him dead in cold blood.

Could Facinelli be reprising that classic character on the new Magnum P.I.?

Who is Peter Facinelli?

Most fans know Peter Facinelli from his role in the Twilight Saga as Dr. Carlisle Cullen, the head of the Cullen family.

Fans of gossip also probably know Cullen as the ex-husband of Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth.

Most recently, Peter Facinelli has appeared on several television shows, with a 12-episode stint on S.W.A.T. as Michael Plank, the President of the L.A. Board of Police Commissioners. He also starred as Maxwell Lord on Supergirl and was one of the main cast members on Nurse Jackie.

Magnum P.I. airs on Friday nights at 10/9c on CBS.