Is Tyler from Big Brother still with Angela? Did BB20 showmance survive?

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans were part of the Big Brother 20 cast. They had a showmance that lasted for most of the summer 2018 season, but both ended up losing to Kaycee Clark.

Angela finished in fourth place, while Tyler made it to the final two. When they left the house, the showmance was ready to continue. That included spending a lot of time together in the days that followed.

Not every showmance can survive in the real world. Being locked in a house can be good or bad for a relationship. It also shelters people from the everyday moments of life outside of the house. Sometimes showmances can flourish, but other times they can become very ugly.

Is Tyler from Big Brother still with Angela?

Yes, Tyler and Angela are still together. The former BB20 showmance now lives together, and there have been rumors that they will eventually get married.

Many fans may be asking the question about their relationship because Angela wasn’t on the latest episode of Big Brother 21. Host Julie Chen Moonves interviewed the final three houseguests from last summer, with Tyler, Kaycee, and JC Mounduix taking the stage.

Angela ended up finishing in fourth place, so she didn’t take part in this interview with Julie. But Angela was on hand, likely very interested in returning to visit the lot where they film the show.

If the producers ever put together a cast of duos again, it would be exciting to see Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans competing together. They were sort-of a team in BB20 but tried to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time.

It had seemed like Tyler was going to win that season of the show, but he didn’t do a good job with jury management. While he controlled the game for most of the season, Kaycee ended up receiving more support from the voters due to her social game.

Big Brother returns to CBS for new episodes in summer 2020.