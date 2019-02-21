Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix? Yes, but not for everyone: Find out when its being removed

The CW’s The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017 after eight seasons but found new life on the Netflix platform.

The binge-worthy series has over 170 episodes to go through and has gained a new legion of fans. The time has finally come that The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix for some around the world — but not for everyone.

Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix?

Fears about The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix spread, after the streaming giant announced on its official Australia and New Zealand Facebook page that the supernatural show featuring Nina Dobrev will soon leave the platform in that region.

“Sadly, we must say farewell to the Vampire Diaries on March 1st. If you’ve got a spare 5 days, 2 hours and 33 minutes, give it one last complete binge before it’s gone,” the announcement from the @NetflixANZ account said.

The post had been shared over 70,000 times at the time of writing, with many disappointed fans threatening to close their Netflix account.

However, while The Vampire Diaries will be leaving Netflix in Australia, the same can’t be said for the US, UK or other countries where Netflix subscribers can binge watch the series.

There is no indication that Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix in these regions, at least for the timebeing.

OK. We are ~not~ taking away the vampire diaries in the UK/IE.x https://t.co/htoGsreDam — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 20, 2019

However, this hasn’t stopped Twitter users from around the world to react to the announcement.

netflix is removing vampire diaries, nobody talk to me for the rest of the year srsly — A L L I (@alliseaux) February 20, 2019

Netflix removing vampire diaries on the 1st of march had really ruined my week 😫 what am I meant to binge watch for the 10th time now?! Fucking rude and selfish tbh — Kadie Phillips (@Kadie____Louise) February 20, 2019

Netflix saying that they’re getting rid of the vampire diaries is honestly the worst thing thats ever happened to me. Whats even the point anymore cba. — Katie Osborne (@katieosbxrne) February 20, 2019

Vampire diaries being took of Netflix is the worst thing to happen to Netflix, delete my account now — J e n n a (@GallenJenna) February 20, 2019

Wait a minute, is Vampire Diaries leaving @Netflix???? — Julie Plec (@julieplec) February 21, 2019

In 2016, Netflix and The CW Network announced a joint venture to license The CW scripted series. Netflix subscribers have regional restrictions and it appears that the license for The Vampire Diaries is set to expire in Australia and New Zealand.

It is unclear at this point if Netflix will renew the license in the future.