Is T-Pain the monster on The Masked Singer? Dark days, teddy bear, and gaming reference all suit T-Pain

Could it be a famous rapper behind the monster mask on The Masked Singer? Pic credit: FOX

During tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, the monster got another chance to perform and some of the clues matched up with the celebrity being T-Pain. He continued to talk about his comeback, and how he was ready to heal those deep wounds from the past.

His clue package revealed that he had also had some dark days, which could be in reference to his song, Turn All The Lights On.

As for the teddy bear reference, Urban Dictionary reveals that T-Pain actually gave himself the nickname Teddy Bender. While it isn’t a complete match, it’s close.

The judges kept guessing that he was an athlete, and on Twitter, T-Pain has revealed that he was a fan of any sport besides e-sport.

It a fan of any sport besides E-Sports — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 9, 2018

As for the headset, it works well with the “game on” reference he made at the end of his clue package. According to Rolling Stone, T-Pain has revealed that he’s a hardcore gamer, and games in general play an important role in both his work and family.

During the clues released yesterday on YouTube, the monster’s clue is related to skateboarding. As it happens, T-Pain reportedly loves skateboarding.

The previous clues provided for the monster include his approximate height, which is 5’8. The monster has been vocal in his clues about the world thinking he’s a monster and he’s worried that he’s misunderstood .

In the first set of clues provided this season, he pointed to the world for labeling him a monster and he decided to remove himself from the spotlight to focus on himself.

It’s no secret that the monster is a great singer. But T-Pain, who previously dominated the charts, has previously been criticized for using auto-tune. However, it doesn’t sound like the monster is using it now.

As for the world labeling him a monster, all we could really find was him being questioned at the Atlanta International Airport with a loaded handgun. While the investigation did reveal that he was the owner of the handgun and did have his permit to carry, he may still have felt that he was labeled by the world.

So, why go on The Masked Singer? Well, he reportedly has a new album coming out in 2019 called 1UP and he’s going on tour starting in March.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.