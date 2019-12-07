Is Scott Caan still on Hawaii Five-0: Where is Danny?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Hawaii Five-0 had a new episode tonight with O ‘Oe, A ‘Owau, Nalo Ia Mea (You and Me, It is Hidden). However, when fans watched the show and didn’t see Scott Caan’s character of Danny immediately, many stressed.

Is Scott Caan still on Hawaii Five-0, and if so, where is Danny?

The answer is simple.

Is Scott Caan still on Hawaii Five-0?

Yes, Scott Caan is still on Hawaii Five-0.

When Caan and star Alex O’Loughlin signed to return to Hawaii Five-0, while O’Loughlin remained the full-time lead, Caan chose a smaller deal.

Caan’s Danny is still an important part of the Hawaii Five-0 cast, but he only agreed to come back to the show when the production agreed to give him several episodes off.

Caan lives in Los Angeles and Hawaii Five-0 shoots in Hawaii. Caan has made it clear in interviews that he doesn’t like to be away from his family for the entire season’s shoot, so he gets to go back and forth and this means he does an average of five fewer episodes a season.

However, Caan is still part of the show and Danny is still just as important as he was before.

Where is Danny?

Danny is able to be written out of the show because he is able to take on missions elsewhere when needed and Hawaii Five-0 can explain his absence in those ways.

Tonight on Hawaii Five-0, the best way to explain his absence is through the fact that this episode will focus on Adam (Ian Anthony Dale). His girlfriend, Tamiko, is kidnapped, so he takes a day off and sets out to find her on his own — behind the backs of his Hawaii Five-0 family.

Meanwhile, other members of the Hawaii Five-0 team take on unconnected homicides.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on Friday nights on CBS at 8/7c.