Is Robbie Williams Rottweiler on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer premiered last night and the two-hour premiere included performances from eight celebrities. There are a total of 16 celebrities competing on the show this season, so there are many clues, hints, and songs to keep in mind as fans continue to guess.
When Rottweiler performed, the judges guessed that it was a person who was already a famous singer. Rottweiler clearly knew how to sing, but there were also other clues that could indicate that Rottweiler is a well-known singer.
Fans believe that it could be Robbie Williams.
@kenjeong the Rottweiler is Robbie Williams #themaskedsinger
— Brittney (@jetblackmikcool) September 26, 2019
#RottweilerMask is either @NickLachey or @robbiewilliams #TheMaskedSinger
— Lexi James (@LexiJamesMusic) September 26, 2019
#TheMaskedSinger Robbie Williams Is Rottweiler
— Reginald griffin (@ogrg59) September 26, 2019
During the premiere, Rottweiler took every chance he could to make references to dogs. He used the words “puppy love” several times and made references to hounds and the dog pound. He’s also sporting a big jacket, a chain, and nothing underneath. In one scene, the bodyguards are seen shaving his chest.
One of the biggest giveaways is that he’s clearly very comfortable on stage. Robbie Williams has been a performer for years and was even part of a boy band back in the 1990s. He was one of five boys who sang in the group from England called Take That.
Current #TheMaskedSinger guesses:
Rottweiler – Michael Strahan
Thingamajig – Dwight Howard
Ladybug – Kourtney Kardashian
Skeleton – Martin Short
Butterfly – Mel B
Tree – no clue
— NYRambler (@NYRambler) September 26, 2019
But there are other guesses. Nick Lachey and Michael Strahan were also among the celebrities that were guessed. One of the judges even guessed it could be Bruno Mars. During the clues, Rottweiler did not reveal why he chose to dress up like a dog, so the connection to the beloved pet may be explained in a later episode.
Right now, the best guess appears to be Robbie Williams, as he’s no stranger to reality television. In addition, he’s also spent time in Las Vegas, performing for his fans.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.
