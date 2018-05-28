Is Rasheeda Frost pregnant? LHHATL rumor sparked after Kirk Frost reunion

After all that she’s been through with Kirk Frost’s cheating scandal, is it possible that Rasheeda Frost is pregnant? After posting a photo on Instagram that appears to show the tiniest bump, Rasheeda pregnancy speculation didn’t take long.

Now, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans want to know if Kirk and Rasheeda will be making an announcement soon.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been supporting her estranged husband after the death of his mom, Gloria Frost. Despite all that Kirk put her through with the Jasmine Washington baby scandal, Rasheeda really went out of her way to be there for him. Now, it looks like she may be expanding their family again too.

The latest Rasheeda pregnancy rumors started after the LHHATL star posted a new photo on Instagram recently. As you can see in the photo above, when Rasheeda is sitting down, her shirt fans out a tiny bit around her belly. Apparently, that is enough for MTO to start talking about Kirk Frost being a daddy again.

This isn’t the first time that speculation over the state of Rasheeda’s uterus has cropped up recently. Prior to the May photo, questions were raised about a possible baby bump after she attended Jessica Dime’s baby shower. Rasheeda wore a gorgeous white lace dress but the suspicious part was how loosely the dress fit her. That’s not typical of something she would wear to a party.

It’s definitely too early to say if Rasheeda is pregnant or not. Just the LHHATL rumors alone have reminded some of another Love & Hip Hop love triangle that resulted in baby ping pong. The big difference is that Rasheeda and Kirk have been together for over 20 years while Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace both got played by Peter Gunz with little to no actual commitment from him.

Tonight on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Rasheeda takes the girls to Houston as she prepares to open another Pressed store. It doesn’t look like she’ll be making a pregnancy announcement on air. If she is expecting though, that would be interesting in terms of the storyline for next season.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.