Is Marci Miller leaving Days of our Lives? Will Kate Mansi return as Abigail?

Is Marci Miller leaving her Days of our Lives role as Abigail Devereaux? Multiple sources are saying it’s so and, you know what they say, where’s there’s smoke there’s often fire.

The story was broken by Daytime Confidential, who said the news that Marci was leaving the NBC soap had been confirmed by “multiple sources” — and that more news would hopefully be revealed soon.

Confirmation hasn’t come from her camp, however, so we’re taking the speculation as just that at the moment.

Of course the rumor mill is now in full throttle speculating that Kate Mansi, who last played Abigail in 2016, will return to the role.

Miller was nominated this year for a Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, so it makes sense that she may want to spread her acting wings.

We wish the talented actress good luck in whatever decisions she may make!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.