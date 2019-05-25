Is Love & Hip Hop: Miami canceled?

Is this the end of the road for the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami? After two seasons of the VH1 spinoff, reports indicate that the network is canceling this series due to lackluster ratings.

MTO News and Sandra Rose are both reporting that the Miami spinoff won’t be filming Season 3. However, it’s worth noting that MTO doesn’t exactly have a track record for accuracy so for now, we’ll chalk this up to rumors and speculation.

Upon looking for clues that Love & Hip Hop: Miami is either filming Season 3 or canceled, there’s not much in the way of evidence out there. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything, though, since Season 2 premiered in January 2019 and its return wouldn’t even happen until after Hollywood and New York premiere.

That gives VH1 and Love & Hip Hop producers plenty of time to decide if they really want to end the Miami spinoff in lieu of a possibly stronger city to help boost ratings or if they just want to shake up the cast and storylines of the show that they already have, which is what production is reportedly doing for Hollywood for the upcoming season.

While this news still hasn’t been confirmed by VH1 or Monami Entertainment, it wouldn’t be too surprising of Love & Hip Hop: Miami was canceled. Why? Because ratings for the show really haven’t been that great and compared to other cities that Love & Hip Hop films in, this one just isn’t all that interesting.