Is Jesus dead on The Walking Dead?

Fans have been left wondering if Jesus is dead on The Walking Dead. Actor Tom Payne left his fans in the lurch after the midseason finale of the show.

During Season 9 Episode 8, Jesus was stabbed by a member of the Whisperers as the episode came to a close. It appeared, on screen, that Jesus is now dead on The Walking Dead.

On the latest episode of Talking Dead, Tom Payne didn’t dissuade the rumors that he is done with the show. Actor Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron on the show, was also on Talking Dead. He noted that he will miss shooting scenes with Tom.

This truly does look like the end of Jesus on the show.

Is Jesus really dead on The Walking Dead?

Characters have been brought back from more than the stabbing that Jesus suffered in the episode. But, at the same time, suffering a death at the hands of a member of the Whisperers could mark a turning point of the show.

If this truly was the death of Jesus, then its a sad moment for the show. Things have officially been shaken up, first with the immense time jump after Rick Grimes left, and now, with the introduction of the Whisperers.

In upcoming episodes, there might be time for other characters to grieve the death of Jesus, including hints at a funeral scene coming in the first February episode (shown above). For now, the reality is that there is a new threat wandering around. In addition to a familiar one, as Negan just escaped.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.