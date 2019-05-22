Home > Smallscreen

Is Jeffrey leaving The Haves and the Have Nots?

22nd May 2019 2:41 PM ET
Justin points a gun Jeffrey and himself
Is Jeffrey leaving The Have and the Have Nots? Pic credit: OWN

In the latest episode of The Haves and the Have Nots Season 6, Episode 3, titled Spanish Moss Trail, Jeffrey’s life is threatened yet again by the unstable Justin.

Justin (Nicholas James) pulls two guns and points one at his head and the other at Jeffrey’s  (Gavin Houston) head.

“This is the way it has to be,” Justin says.

“I thought I told you not to do this again,” Jeffrey says as his body stiffens with tension when Justin pushes the gun against his head.

“One of these has a bullet, the other one doesn’t. So it’s either me or you,” Justin says. “If you don’t want me, one of us has to go.”

Justin then pulls the triggers but we don’t see which of the two guns actually goes off. We see both men fall. If it was Justin’s gun that had the bullet then Jeffrey might have fallen only out of shock when the gun went off but we don’t know if that is really the case.

However, at the end of the episode, Madison (Broch Yurich) learns that two people with gunshot wounds to the head are coming in. He realizes they might be Justin and Jeffrey when he learns that they are coming in from Spanish Moss Trail.

The episode ends there but in the preview of next week’s episode we see Madison informing David (Peter Parros), and David asks whether Jeffrey was shot but Madison answers that he doesn’t know yet.

Is Jeffrey leaving the show?

The ending leaves viewers uncertain about what happened. Fans are worrying about Jeffrey and keeping their fingers crossed that he was not fatally hit. If, as suggested, both men sustained gunshot wounds to the head, it means that Justin was lying or mistaken when he said that only one gun was loaded.

One possible scenario that fans are hoping to see is that Justin fired the gun pointing at his head a split second earlier than he fired the gun pointing at Jeffrey. So while the bullet fatally hit Justin in the head and killed him, the bullet from the other gun did not fatally hit Jeffrey.

This would happen because Justin pulling the trigger of the gun pointing at his head would jerk the hand holding the gun pointing at Jeffrey’s head away from its target.

Thus the bullet might either have only grazed Jeffrey or he sustained a non-fatal injury.

Another possible scenario is that both men were fatally hit. If that happens, many fans would blame Jeffrey because his dad had told him to leave Justin. Fans will blame Jeffrey for standing by Justin after all he’d been through. He continued to stand by Justin out of a deep sense of loyalty and a determination to save him.

While we hope that Jeffrey survived his latest ordeal, we will have to wait until the next episode to see what actually happened to him.

The Haves and Have Nots airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN. 

