Is Janet Montgomery leaving New Amsterdam role as Dr. Bloom?

Is New Amsterdam’s Janet Montgomery leaving the show? Pic credit: NBC

Janet Montgomery’s character of Dr. Lauren Bloom may have some serious issues that could see her leave New Amsterdam hospital — and possibly even the show.

During last night’s episode titled The Blues, Dr. Bloom learned that Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) would not clear her to return to emergency medicine given her continuous struggle with Adderall.

At the end of the episode, she’s seen leaving the hospital with Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) telling her that she will always have a place at New Amsterdam Hospital when she’s ready to return. It’s clear he’s not giving up on her.

So, what’s the deal? Is Janet Montgomery done with New Amsterdam for good?

Our guess is that she’s not gone for good. When NBC announced that New Amsterdam would be coming back for a second season, Janet’s name was mentioned as part of the cast.

One reason for her upcoming absence is that Janet Montgomery is actually pregnant. It’s possible she will take some time off to be a mom and enjoy some maternity leave before returning to New Amsterdam.

The Adderall storyline could work well with the real-life pregnancy by giving Montgomery some time off.

It’s possible that Montgomery’s pregnancy doesn’t work with her storyline and rather than writing the pregnancy into the script, writers chose to have her leave due to an addiction problem.

Even though her exit from New Amsterdam last night may have come as a shock, it could have been preplanned and written into the script.

From what we can tell, we can breathe easy for now, as it appears that Dr. Bloom will be back.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.