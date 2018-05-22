Is Hilary from The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? Is Mishael Morgan expecting?

Fans know sweet and talented Mishael Morgan as scheming, pregnant, she-devil Hilary Curtis from The Young and the Restless — but the two ladies could not be more dissimilar!

Still, that hasn’t stopped viewers from speculating like crazy that Mishael Morgan is pregnant just like her alter ego!

What are the chances of that? We think we know that Hilary is pregnant after her latest insemination attempt with Devon (Bryton James). But, she’s fudged the truth before, so we’ll believe it when we see the bouncing baby in person!

In the last few days Hevon have been getting closer and closer, even though Devon insists he is on board as a co-parent and nothing more.

But he just won Hilary’s heart with a lavish nursery design, and explosive show spoilers reveal that she believes a ring is in her near future.

So, while it looks like Hilary is set to become a mom, can we say the same thing about the talented and beautiful actress who portrays her?

Mishael and her husband Navid Ali already have an adorable son, Niam, who was born on August 9, 2015.

And there is absolutely no evidence on her social media to confirm the rumor that Mishael is expecting another bundle of joy.

Maybe some fans are confused by a picture of Mishael on her Instagram, showing her at a baby shower?!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.