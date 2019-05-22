Is Chicago Fire renewed for Season 8? Finale cliffhanger leaves fans gasping for air

Chicago Fire Season 8 is a hot topic, especially with the cliffhanger from Wednesday night.

Heading into the Chicago Fire Season 7 finale, Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) was still trying to track down an arsonist. This was the same arsonist who had slipped through his father’s fingers many years before.

During the penultimate episode of Season 7, Severide figured out who the arsonist was, but the woman escaped before they could bring an end to her crime spree. The good news was that Station 51 stopped a church from burning down at her hands.

We sat down with @taylorkinney111 to get his take on some burning #ChicagoFire questions! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zxMSxWDoBO — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) May 22, 2019

Is Chicago Fire renewed for Season 8 on NBC?

Despite the huge cliffhanger and several members of the Chicago Fire cast being in peril during the Season 7 finale, there is some great news about the future of the show.

NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for Season 8, guaranteeing that the show will return in fall 2019. While the season premiere date hasn’t yet been revealed, it could take place before the end of September.

This means that the cliffhanger from the Season 7 finale will get some resolution, even though NBC viewers are going to have to wait all summer for that to take place.

The wait should be worth it, as one of the more popular dramas on network television will be back with a full order of episodes. That gives a positive outlook for a show that might be on the air for many more years.

We're all in this together! #ChicagoFire will return on Wednesdays this fall on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/RFb20O5BVm — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) May 12, 2019

New Chicago Fire episodes will air at 9/8c on NBC in the fall. The network is keeping its same schedule for Wednesday nights, with Chicago Med at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire, and closing out the night with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

Previews and storylines for those new episodes will be advertised by the network at a later date.

Chicago Fire will air Season 8 episodes on Wednesday nights for NBC in fall 2019.