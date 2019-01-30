How to get on Married at First Sight: Applying is easier than you’d think!

Kristine and Keith got married on the latest season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Have you ever considered signing up for Married at First Sight and tying the knot with a stranger? Applying for the show is much easier than you may think.

Right now, casting is open and the next MAFS city will be Charlotte, North Carolina. Those living in the area can apply but there are a few requirements that must be met.

Those looking to get married at first sight must be single, which seems like a no brainer. Marriage hopefuls should also be between the ages of 26 and 40 and not have any children.

The relationship experts want to make sure those they match are ready for love and commitment and that they are done with the dating scene.

The application process is pretty simple, it’s just a matter of filling out information about yourself. However, the vetting process can be more intense as the relationship experts work to narrow down the list of hopefuls from thousands to just three (and now four) couples.

In order to determine who should be matched from the pool of thousands of applicants, they are required to meet with experts and to attend various group workshops.

For those worried about marrying someone whose intentions aren’t pure, there are a few safety nets in place. One of those being a prenup in order to make sure participants can leave a marriage with whatever assets they already had when they entered it.

After the workshops, the group is typically narrowed down from thousands of applicants to about 60 people who casting believes may be ready for this next chapter in their lives and this is where the most intense part of the application process lies.

From this point, the background checks and the psych evaluations begin. In order to protect the show and the possible significant other from harm, MAFS producers vet the potential spouses to make sure they don’t have anything alarming in their background.

This is also where the relationship experts come in, as they conduct their own research into the backgrounds of those who sign up for Married at First Sight.

Once all of that work is done and the couples are chosen, that’s where the fun begins and where Married at First Sight viewers get to begin watching as the singles wed complete strangers in hopes that they will fall in love.

If that’s you and you’re brave enough to trust the experts and the process enough to get married to a stranger, just click right here to apply.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.