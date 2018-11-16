How To Get Away With Murder return date: When does HTGAWM come back on in 2019?

How To Get Away With Murder ended on a crazy note with the fall finale. Now that the “who is” and “what-ifs” have mostly been answered, viewers want to know when the second half of Season 5 will return to tie up the loose ends.

As of now, ABC has not given an official date for when How To Get Away With Murder will return. Generally, the shows come back in mid-January or a little bit later. That is a safe bet for when Season 5 will pick up along with the rest of the TGIT shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

With HTGAWM off-air for nearly two months, ABC will fill the void with holiday programming and other specials as that has been the case for several years now. The fall break also allows for suspense to keep viewers wanting to tune in.

How To Get Away With Murder still has plenty left to answer and viewers will likely be counting down the days until the show returns. There are still many questions about how much Gabriel Maddox knows and the motives behind his arrival.

With Annalise falling apart and back to drinking again, what will the second part of Season 5 hold for the Keating 5? How To Get Away With Murder always keeps viewers in suspense and the next twist is likely to be a big one.

How To Get Away With Murder will return to ABC in January 2019.