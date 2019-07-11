How to Get Away with Murder canceled: Season 6 will end popular ABC drama

How to Get Away with Murder was renewed for a sixth season earlier this year. Now, viewers have learned that this will be the final season of the show as ABC has chosen to cancel it following the final season.

The addition of Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn) was a turning point. It was revealed that he was the son of Sam (Tom Verica), but that was discovered after he had already joined law school and became a part of Annalise’s (Viola Davis) group.

Season 6 promises to close up loose ends and give each character an ending that will hopefully satisfy viewers. This is the year the Keating four (formerly the Keating 5 when Wes was included) will graduate from law school. While that may seem perfect, there will definitely be more murder this season.

The Killer Final Season of #HTGAWM. Thursday, September 26 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/0GX50e5vie — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) July 11, 2019

As viewers gear up to watch the final 15 episodes that will complete the series, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. How to Get Away with Murder kept fans in suspense and provided some twists and turns very few saw coming. What happened to Laurel (Karla Souza) is the mystery Season 6 will open with and the possibilities are endless.

While the law students at Middleton may be leaving, they will be a part of each others’ lives forever. What happened on campus is something they will never be able to shake, and Season 6 is going to add more stress to their lives.

How to Get Away with Murder returns September 26 at 10/9c on ABC.