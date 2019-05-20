How old is Hannah B on The Bachelorette and what does she do for a living?

Hannah B was an important contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, but now that she’s in the spotlight on The Bachelorette, fans want to know more about her.

Hannah is born and raised in Tuscaloosa. She’s currently 24 years old but will turn 25 on September 24. That means she was born in 1994.

Brown is a proud Alabama southern gal, who stayed local when she attended the University of Alabama. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in communications.

On The Bachelor, fans learned that Hannah B became Miss Alabama in 2018. She used her platform to talk about depression and anxiety, becoming an advocate and a voice for those suffering. Brown also opened up about how she had battled this during her teenage years.

While Hannah’s profession wasn’t discussed on Colton’s season given her pageant experience, the guys on her season of the show are learning that she works in interior design. She worked as an interior designer for Gracefully Done for two years, a design studio in Newport, Alabama, according to Refinery29.

Examples of her work can be seen on her Instagram account, but you’d have to scroll back a few years.

Since she’s been wrapped up in the Bachelorette world and the pageant world for much of 2018 and 2019, it’s possible that she doesn’t work at Gracefully Done anymore.

Not many former contestants go back to their job because of the fame and recognition that comes with the show.

But if Hannah is truly passionate about interior design, it’s possible she will find some way of incorporating her design passion into her new life with her future husband once the show wraps.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.