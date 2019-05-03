How many people did Ted Bundy kill? Horrific true story behind Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hits Netflix this weekend and tells the story of serial killer Ted Bundy from his former girlfriend’s point-of-view.

With the new publicity comes new interest in the case, including how many people Ted Bundy killed before he was brought to justice.

To cut a long story short, there is no clear word on exactly how many people ended up as his victims — but here is a look at the verified ones as well as the other possible victims of his murder spree.

How many people did Ted Bundy kill?

Ted Bundy confessed to carrying out 30 homicides before he was brought to justice, however only 20 of these victims were recorded with the remaining 10 unidentified.

His victims were all young women or girls, most between the ages of 16 and 23. There was also one 26-year-old and, horrifically, a 12-year-old abducted from her junior high school.

Bundy’s first attack, against Karen Sparks, took place on Jan. 4, 1974, but she survived. The first of his abductions that resulted in a death was that of 21-year-old Lynda Ann Healy, on February 1 that same year, in Washington.

He killed a total of 11 people in the state of Washington, including Roberta Kathleen Parks, who he abducted from Oregon. Three of the Washington victims remain unidentified. There were also two victims actually killed in Oregon, both of whom were unidentified.

Bundy killed eight victims in Utah, with three unidentified. He also killed three victims in Colorado and two in Idaho, one of them unidentified, along with one in California, also unidentified.

These murders all took place from 1974 to 1975. In 1978, Bundy killed three people in Florida. He also bludgeoned three other girls at Florida State University, but they survived.

Did Ted Bundy kill more people?

Ted Bundy’s attorney John Henry Browne said in a 2016 interview that his former client had killed over 100 people — including one man.

In 2011, the FBI added Bundy’s DNA profile to their database to try to see if he was linked to any unsolved cases.

Bundy was executed for his crimes on Jan. 24, 1989 at the age of 42. Hundreds of people, including off duty police officers, danced and cheered in the pasture across from the prison when he died.