Hoda Kotb is engaged to Joel Schiffman, fans share excitement on Twitter

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb is engaged to her long-time partner Joel Schiffmann.

Kotb broke the exciting news this morning to Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she said. “Well, I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged!”

Her news was greeted with excited squeals, clapping, and hugs.

“What are you talking about?” Guthrie cried.

Kotb then removed her left hand from under the table where she had been hiding it and revealed the engagement ring she was wearing.

“When did you put that on… was that on the whole time?” Melvin asked.

Kotb explained that Schiffman popped the question over the weekend while they were dining on the beach during their vacation. She said she was eating churros and licking the bottom of the bowl when he told her that he had something to say.

She recalled that he said some sweet words and then got down on one knee and asked, “Will you be my wife?'”

She added that they haven’t told their two-year-old daughter, Haley Joey, or their infant daughter, Hope Catherine.

“How are we going to explain,” Kotb wondered. “We’re still trying to figure out that part!”

People have been congratulating the couple on Twitter.

Congratulations, Hoda. It's about damn time! Blessings 😍😂 — Survival Resources (@SurvivalResorcs) November 25, 2019

Really enjoyed seeing this bit. Congrats to all- we need some genuine warmth +also your other warm segments are important. So is the other stuff too-of course.

Be brave, be bold-make the world better but have fun too. Find joy in your admiration of each other! pic.twitter.com/a7YeD24F8w — Jacalyn Engler (@Jarnocan) November 25, 2019

Congrats to her and Joel. But after being together six years and adopting two children, one would think that they would want to get married. So….this is kinda expected?! — womanofgrace (@WomanofGrace72) November 25, 2019

YES!!! NOT THAT YOU NEED A MAN TO VALIDATE YOUR LIFE, BUT IT'S NICE TO HAVE A COMPANION WHO IS IN IT FOR THE DURATION! CONGRATULATIONS!!!💖 — lisa (@lili8429) November 25, 2019

As strange as it is to say, a few people disapproved of the excitement on TV over Kotb’s happy announcement.

makes me want to puke! That whole Today show is all about Hoda and Savannah! They always have to use on air time to talk about their babies, family, to fuel their egos! Barf! — Thomas Zeliznak (@TZeliznak) November 25, 2019

I no longer watch the Today show. Can't stand watching all that bullshit. If they're not selling something for personal gain, they're talking nonsense. Our world is crumbling. No shortage of issues. — Rcudel (@rcudel) November 25, 2019

Kotb and Schiffman have been together for six years. Her announcement that she and Schiffman were taking a big step in their relationship comes after she announced in 2016 that she was moving in with him after three years together.

Kotb announced on the Today show that they were adopting their daughter Haley in February 2017. She also announced that they were adopting Hope last April.