Hoda Kotb is engaged to Joel Schiffman, fans share excitement on Twitter

By
25th November 2019 1:19 PM ET
Hoda Today Show
Hoda Kotb announcing her engagement to Joel Schiffman. Pic credit: Today

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb is engaged to her long-time partner Joel Schiffmann.

Kotb broke the exciting news this morning to Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she said. “Well, I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged!”

Her news was greeted with excited squeals, clapping, and hugs.

“What are you talking about?” Guthrie cried.

Kotb then removed her left hand from under the table where she had been hiding it and revealed the engagement ring she was wearing.

“When did you put that on… was that on the whole time?” Melvin asked.

Kotb explained that Schiffman popped the question over the weekend while they were dining on the beach during their vacation. She said she was eating churros and licking the bottom of the bowl when he told her that he had something to say.

She recalled that he said some sweet words and then got down on one knee and asked, “Will you be my wife?'”

She added that they haven’t told their two-year-old daughter, Haley Joey, or their infant daughter, Hope Catherine.

“How are we going to explain,” Kotb wondered. “We’re still trying to figure out that part!”

People have been congratulating the couple on Twitter.

As strange as it is to say, a few people disapproved of the excitement on TV over Kotb’s happy announcement.

Kotb and Schiffman have been together for six years. Her announcement that she and Schiffman were taking a big step in their relationship comes after she announced in 2016 that she was moving in with him after three years together.

Kotb announced on the Today show that they were adopting their daughter Haley in February 2017. She also announced that they were adopting Hope last April.