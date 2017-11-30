Hit crime series Mindhunter to return for Season 2 on Netflix

Hit series Mindhunter is to return for a second season, Netflix has announced.

The crime thriller has been a massive hit among fans and critics ever since the first season dropped back in October, earning a 96 per cent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It takes place in the last 1970s and follows two FBI agents as they start using psychology to get to the bottom of motives for horrific crimes.

Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench, Anna Torv as Wendy Carr, Hannah Gross as Debbie Mitford and newcomer Cameron Britton as serial killer Edmund Kemper.

The series is created by Joe Penhall with David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin as executive producers.

Netflix announced the show was returning for a second season in a post on Instagram, with the caption: “We need to talk to more subjects. MINDHNTER Season 2 is coming.”