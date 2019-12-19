History Channel’s Vikings Season 6, Episode 4 recap: Villages are attacked and puppet kings are made

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

As Episode 4 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6 opens, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) appears to be making his move on Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan).

While Ivar has remained silent and played nicely on Team Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), it appears that might be a ruse while he gets in tight with the true ruler of the Rus.

Ivar may be playing the game, but Oleg appears to suspect something. During their discussions about the upcoming invasion of Scandinavia, even though Oleg wants Ivar to be a puppet king, he also warns the previous ruler of Kattegat that he should never betray him.

Not long after that, Ivar pays Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) a visit and says he wants help to overthrow King Rurik, who is Igor’s father. So, I guess we have to wait and see just how much of a sh*tstorm this will become.

As Den of Geek points out, while viewers may get to see Ivar’s vulnerable side as they watch Oleg and how he treats others, Episode 4 seems to set Ivar up for more of the same sh*t we are used to seeing from this character.

Meanwhile, in Scandinavia, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) is still the drunk uncle that no one wants to discuss. However, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) gives him his final chance to travel the Silk Road and get over the death of Thora.

Hvitserk responds by drinking some more, and Ubbe washes his hands of him once and for all. This means that Hvitserk, who wants to kill his brother, just passed up the chance of doing just that.

Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) has a proposition for Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen): let Bjorn be the king of all Norway, and they can be set free.

Harald, who is trying hard not to openly roll his eyes at the “new” idea to unite the region to avoid further conflict, agrees to the plan. However, I think Bjorn needs to watch his back once Harald has regained his strength.

Bjorn also needs to keep a watchful eye on Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland). Even though Kjetill tells Bjorn all of the woes that went on in Iceland, Bjorn still accuses him of killing Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard).

In Lagertha’s (Katheryn Winnick) village, everyone is preparing for war now that her retirement plan has been sabotaged. It’s all hands on deck, and even the children and old men play significant roles in protecting everyone.

Viewers also get to see more of Lagertha interacting with her grandchildren. So, we know how this is going to end. It’s just a matter of which of the trio dies at the end of the latest episode of Vikings.

The bandits finally arrive, and Lagertha’s plan rolls out beautifully, even if a few kids get killed in the process. Lagertha’s village bands together and the fight is a great one, long enough to be satisfying for fans who tune in specifically for this sort of thing.

However, relatively quickly, the bandits realize that they are outnumbered and retreat.

Everyone is cheering, and Lagertha’s son gets caught up in the excitement. Reaching out and pulling up a sword from one of the fallen, he calls out to Lagertha and the head bandit notices.

This means that he slaughters that kid, and I’m bawling as Lagertha makes the mad dash to be by his side as he dies.

A heartfelt funeral for everyone follows, and the consensus is that the group will stay where they are and defend their territory when the bandits return.

Meanwhile, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) is dreaming of the battle at Lagertha’s and tells Ubbe and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) about it. Ubbe doesn’t allow Torvi to visit and check things out because they have Very Important Viking Things To Do.

However, Gunnhild is allowed to go, and this is all going to be devastating when Vikings returns and Torvi finds out about her son.

Vikings will take a one-week hiatus and then returns to History Channel with Episode 5, titled “All the Prisoners,” on Wednesday, January 1 at 10/9c.