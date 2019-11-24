Hilarious SNL skit featuring Will Ferrell pokes fun at Caesar and Maria from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Last night on Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell literally played out a scene from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Possibly the best skit of the night (and that’s saying a lot) is when Will Ferrell took direct aim at Caesar Mack from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

It all started with another couple, who were “celebrating” his end to veterinary school. Their conversation is cut short when the waiter brings new drinks that they quickly pointed out that they didn’t order.

And they didn’t, but the guy at the next table did. It’s Rosco, played by Will Ferrell sitting at a table for two all by himself. He exclaims that he’s “in love” and then proceeds to tell them all about his girlfriend Sabina in Moldova.

It doesn’t take long to realize that Sabina is a very thinly veiled Maria from Ukraine and that Ferrell is Caesar. In fact, it becomes obvious way before he pulls out the candy panties and starts eating them in front of his new friends.

For the record, Caesar didn’t chew on those chocolate panties that he brought along for the trip as he cried over Maria as many 90 Day Fiance fans suggested he should do … you know, just to add to the dramatics.

There is plenty of shade in the hilarious SNL skit too. Like when Ferrell leans in to show the couple at the table a picture of Sabina from Moldova and the woman says, “Wow, that’s a lot of makeup.”

While they never actually mention 90 Day Fiance or Caesar and Maria by name, the SNL skit is literally a condensed version of the Mexico trip, all the way down to Sabina breaking up with him.

90 Day Fiance fans know that actually happened up in his hotel room, though the dinner-for-two scene really did happen because he had already paid for it.

On SNL, he “borrowed the money from the mob” and on the show, we know that Caesar borrowed it from his boss. There’s even a point where Rosco calls Sabina to beg her to come to Mexico and a request for him to send money.

Don’t miss this Saturday Night Live skit that takes full aim at Ceasar Mack’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.