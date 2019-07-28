Here’s why Chantel lashed out at Colt during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All is a stressful time, especially for those couples who have already split up ahead of the show.

This time around, Colt and Larissa are filming the Tell All after their divorce was finalized and that could make this whole experience a very trying one, to say the least.

As we saw in a recent Tell All sneak peek, Colt ended up sparring with Chantel Everett in the green room while the cast was trying to relax between takes. Thank goodness it was caught on camera because their argument was more entertaining than most of the show.

However, the argument between Chantel and Colt had many 90 Day Fiance fans wondering why the two came to blows the way they did.

It turns out that Chantel wasn’t the one who picked the fight with her comment about Colt loving his mother more than his wife. The confrontation started much earlier than that, according to Nicole Nafziger.

“He was being a jerk before we all sat down,” Nicole explained. “He was asking each couple a rude question. Like he asked me if my relationship was even real? Is that really the first thing you ask someone?”

Nicole explained that Colt was really rude to everyone at the reunion and it was getting under people’s skin. He reportedly asked Nicole if her relationship with Azan was even really and asked Ashley if she was scamming people too.

Clearly, he came ready to argue with everyone that day.

It sounds like Colt showed up with a chip on his shoulder and was trying to stir the pot with his 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? co-stars.

The reason why is still unknown but it could have been that he was lashing out due to the fact that he and Larissa aren’t together anymore.

Or maybe it’s because he knows that the 90 Day Fiance franchise is all about ratings and a fight with the rest of the cast would surely bring them. After all, now that he and Larissa have divorced, what else is there for him to do on the show?

If Colt wants to continue being featured on any iteration of the show, he’ll need to find a way to bring the ratings.

Will Colt be back on another show in the future? Will he bring his mom along for Pillow Talk? Based on his efforts at the Tell All, it’s safe to say that we haven’t seen the last of him yet.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.