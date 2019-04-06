Herald of Hell and Sabrina: What it means

Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina just dropped on Netflix and naturally, viewers have questions. One of the biggest questions to arise since binging the dark tales of Sabrina the witch revolves around the Herald of Hell and the prophecy that Sabrina discovers.

Throughout both seasons, the Dark Lord has been the main antagonist and has taken a strong interest in Sabrina. With the revelation of the Herald of Hell prophecy, the reason for Sabrina receiving so much attention from the Dark Lord makes sense but it did leave some questions as to what it all means.

We start getting answers as to why the Dark Lord is interested in Sabrina seven episodes in to Season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when Sabrina, Harvey, Roz, Theo and Nick explore an abandoned tunnel that leads them to a mosaic with Sabrina’s face in the middle.

Sabrina recognizes it as a prophecy and tells the group, “I am the Herald of Hell. I am evil.”

This lines up with the Dark Lord telling Lilith that he was grooming Sabrina to be his Herald of Hell and now, with her new and much stronger powers, it looks like she’s ready to move into that position.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream on Netflix.