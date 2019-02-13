Has This Is Us been canceled? Here’s what we know about the grand series finale

This Is Us could be ending after season 6. Pic credit: NBC

This Is Us has been a hit show since it first began, and despite only being three seasons in, fans may be disappointed to hear that the show’s writers are already planning the grand finale.

Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Dan Fogelman told Deadline in an interview that they are already planning for the grand finale for the entire series and they revealed they are about three seasons out.

That could mean that This Is Us will wrap up after season 6.

The good news is that the show is coming back a few more times before it finally comes to an end if NBC decides to move forward with the plans to let Aptaker and Fogelman tell the story as they want.

Another piece of good news is that the ending will be a grand finale that has been planned since the very beginning. Aptaker has revealed that Dan had a big picture from the beginning and everyone involved with This Is Us knows about the plan.

The showrunners reveal that the ending will be elegant and satisfying, and hopefully, viewers will be happy with the route they’ve chosen to take.

“I would hope that when we reach our ending, people think it’s a really satisfying end place, that makes sense, and it feels like they’ve watched something that is a complete piece of work because that’s really how we’re trying to plan it,” Aptaker revealed during the interview.

At present time, NBC and This Is Us producers haven’t confirmed anything, and the showrunners are merely talking about their plans for the show. However, if they get their way with NBC, This Is Us could very well be over after Season 6.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.