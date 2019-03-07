Syfy renewed the black comedy crime series Happy! for season 2 back in January 2018, two days before the season 1 finale aired on January 31.

Fans were happy when Syfy announced that Happy! was returning, with Christopher Meloni as the drunken police detective-turned-hit man Nick Sax, and Patton Oswalt, voicing the titular imaginary blue-winged horse.

Happy! was an instant hit with fans. The Christmas-themed inaugural season of the show, which premiered on Syfy on December 6, 2016, received 1.708 million total viewers (Live+3), including 0.658 million viewers in the 18-49 demo, making it the network’s best series premiere since The Magicians (TV series 2015- ).

The premiere episode was also a social media hit, receiving more than 210 million impressions on Twitter.

Ahead of the return of Happy! season 2, here is everything you need to know, including release date, cast, trailers and plot.

Happy! season 2 release date

Syfy has announced that Happy! season 2 will premiere on March 27, 2019, at 10/9c.

Netflix has not announced a launch date for Happy! season 2. But season 1 launched on Netflix a few months after the show premiered on Syfy. So, if Netflix follows the same launch date schedule as season 1, fans can look forward to the series dropping on the streaming service in the summer of 2019 (possibly July).

Happy! season 2 details

Happy! is co-created by authors Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson. The show stars Christopher Meloni, Patton Oswalt, Ritchie Coster, Lili Mirojnick, Medina Senghore, Patrick Fischler, and Joseph Reitman.

Happy! is executive produced by Brian Taylor and Grant Morrison, along with Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Toby Jaffe, Christopher Meloni, Brian Taylor, Grant Morrison and Patrick MacManus.

The production companies behind the series are Original Film, Littleton Road, and Universal Cable Productions

On January 29, 2018, it was announced that Syfy had renewed Happy! for season 2 and will premiere on March 27, 2019.

Happy! season 1 followed the corrupt ex-police officer Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni) who is working as a hit man to sustain his alcohol and drug habits. After a hit goes wrong, he sees a tiny blue-winged unicorn called Happy (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

Only Nick can see Happy who tells him that he is the imaginary friend of Nick’s daughter Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo). Hailey has been kidnapped by the deranged Very Bad Santa (Joseph Reitman) and Happy wants Nick to save her.

Although he couldn’t believe it at first, Nick finally goes on the mission to save Hailey from Very Bad Santa.

Happy! season 2 trailer

Syfy released a teaser trailer for Happy! season 2 on January 31, 2018.

A first-look trailer was released in October 2018 at New York Comic Con.

The network then released the full official trailer for the upcoming season on January 16, 2019.

Nick declares in the trailer that he has turned over a new leaf, which means no more drinking, drug taking and hitman jobs.

Happy! season 2 cast: Who will be in it?

Christopher Meloni will return as Nick Sax in Happy! season 2. Patton Oswalt will reprise his role as the voice of Happy.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Bryce Lorenzo again in Happy! season 2, playing the role of Hailey Hansen. Christopher Fitzgerald will also return as Sonny Shine.

Other Season 1 cast members expected to return for Happy! season 2 include Ritchie Coster as crime boss Francisco Scaramucci, aka. Mr. Blue.

Medina Senghore will return as Nick’s ex-wife and Hailey’s mother Amanda Hansen, Lili Mirojnick as Detective Meredith “Merry” McCarthy, and Patrick Fischler as Smoothie.

Ann-Margret will join the cast of Happy! in season 2 in a recurring role as Bebe Debarge.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will guest star as the voice of Smoking Man Baby. The character, as the name suggests, is an infant described as a “jealous, volatile baby blowhard with full tats and cigarette dangling from his mouth.” He is the embodiment of “toxic masculinity in a diaper.”

WWE wrestler Paul “Big Show” Wight will guest star in Happy! season 2 as Big Pink.

Happy! season 2 plot: What to expect?

The Christmas-themed first season of Happy! was based on the graphic novel of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson. Happy! season 2 will be set during Easter.

Happy! season 1 effectively laid out the origin story for future seasons of the series, and according to creator Grant Morrison, the TV series will deviate significantly from the novel, although both will converge on many basic points.

Morrison revealed in an interview that they plan to expand the universe of Happy! and add more characters in future seasons. After Meloni promised fans at 2018 New York Comic Con that the upcoming season will be “bigger, badder, blow-ier than you could ever imagine,” fans just couldn’t wait for the season to start.

In the season 1 finale, Nick was able to track Very Bad Santa to his den where he keeps the children he has kidnapped. Hailey escapes and Nick catches up with Very Bad Santa and kills him.

In the post-credits we see Mikey (Gus Halper) visiting his uncle, the crime boss Mr. Blue. Before he dies, Mikey passes the”Orcus” demon into Mr. Blue by breathing into his ear.

Happy! season 2, according to the official description, promises to be nuttier than the first, and will feature “psycho Easter bones” and “skinless dudes,” all to the goal of making “Easter great again.”