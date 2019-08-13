Hannah B admits to struggling post Bachelorette: Is she referring to Tyler C’s lack of commitment?

Hannah Brown has wrapped up her time on The Bachelorette and now, just a few weeks after the finale special aired, she’s learning how to find herself again. During the finale episode, she broke things off with Jed Wyatt after learning that he had been less than honest about a previous relationship.

In addition, Hannah revealed that she wanted to explore her relationship with Tyler Cameron further, asking him out for drinks. While Bachelor Nation held their collective breath and hoped they would get back together, it sounds like Tyler wanted to explore things with Gigi Hadid instead. Neither of them has issued statements about their relationship, but Hannah is now breaking her silence about going through a whirlwind of emotions over the past few weeks.

On Instagram, Hannah revealed that she’s struggling.

“I’m struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a Bachelor contestant, and The Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I’m living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore,” Hannah continues, sharing that she has no time or energy for people that matter, including her close friends and family.

In the post, Hannah also talks about the tough role of becoming a role model, especially since she’s struggling with her current situation. She also points out that she doesn’t enjoy being labeled as a promiscuous person because of her drama with Luke P while filming The Bachelorette. But Hannah is relying on her religion to get through her rough patch.

“I can rest knowing that My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I’ve just got to let Him. I don’t know if I have been lately— but I am now because honestly, I think I would give out if I didn’t. So yeah, I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness— I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride,” she ends the post.

Many are still hoping that Hannah and Tyler will give their relationship a shot, but it sounds like she wants to focus on herself and Tyler wants to focus on his life in New York – with or without Gigi.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.