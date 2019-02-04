Hanna cast: Who plays who on Amazon Prime Video original series?

Hanna is a brand new series coming to Amazon. Pic credit: Amazon

Hanna is Amazon’s newest Prime Video Original Series and the first episode was made available immediately after the Super Bowl last night.

The episode is only available for 24 hours, after which it will be removed until the full eight-episode Hanna series premieres in March.

But who plays who in the televised version of the 2011 movie by the same name?

The main character of Hanna is played by Esme Creed-Miles. She’s a 19-year-old English actress who is just getting started in her career. Most recently, she appeared in the U.K. movie Pond Life, the directoria debut for EastEnders actor Bill Bruckhurst (Mr. Allcock).

The character of Marissa is played by Mireille Enos, a Houston, Texas native. She was born in 1975 and she has a lengthy acting resume, which awarded her a Tony Award for her role of Honey in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wool? She’s married to Alan Ruck.

On the small screen, Enos appeared alongside Joel Kinnaman in The Killing. She also has a role in the upcoming Neil Gaiman adaptation coming to Amazon Prime based on his fantasy novel Good Omens.

She also reteams with Kinnaman in Hanna. Kinnaman had a key role in the Netflix original series House of Cards as Will Conway and also was the lead in the Netflix original Altered Carbon.

Movie fans will recognize Kinnaman, whose real name is Charles Joel Nordstrom, from his roles in RoboCop, Suicide Squad, The Darkest Hour, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Joel is a Swedish actor and started his acting career in Sweden.

Hanna also stars Rhianne Barreto as Sophie. She’s known for her work on Share, Strike Back, Dixi , and Fight Bites.

Felicien Juttner stars as Olivier, and Khalid Abdalla plays Jerome Sawyer.

Juttner has done quite a few French-language films through the years, such as Cezanne et Moi in 2016, and Ceux de 14 in 2014. Abdalla is best known for appearing in The Kite Runner, United 93, The Square, and Green Zone.

The show also stars Kemaal Deen-Ellis as Jay, Phaldut Sharma as Tom, Benno Furmann as Dieter, and Sam C. Wilson as Costigan. Amazon has yet to provide an exact premiere date, but has revealed that the series will be uploaded in March.

The first episode of Hanna is available on Amazon Prime Video until tonight. The whole season will be available in March.