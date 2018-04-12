Grey’s Anatomy gets visit from immigration: Season 14 Episode 19 promo and cast

Grey Sloan gets a visit from an immigration enforcement officer on this week’s Season 14 Episode 19 — who wants to talk to one of their employees.

The ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent believes the employeee may be working in the United States under the DACA policy.

DACA was a system brought in to allow some people brought into the US illegally as kids to get a renewable two-year deferment from deportation, which could eventually lead to a work permit in the U.S.

The policy is timely after President Donald Trump began plans to phase it out at the end of last year, in favor of the DREAM Act which actually leads to citizenship rather than just a work permit.

This week’s episode, titled Beautiful Dreamer, also sees Alex’s patient Kimmie wanting to leave hospital to see out her final days, with Alex having a different opinion on the matter.

We also see April wanting to do whatever she can to help as Arizona treats Matthew Taylor’s baby.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Episode 19 cast

‘Beautiful Dreamer’ features Debbie Allen guest-starring as Catherine Avery, Stefania Spampinato as Carina Deluca, Jeanine Mason as Sam Bello, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Rushi Kota as Vik Roy, Sophia Ali Taylor as Dahlia Quadri and Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm.

Regular cast members return.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Episode 19 promo

We'll make you feel all kind of ways tomorrow! Posted by Grey's Anatomy on Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.