Grammy performers 2019: Who to watch and what to expect at this year’s Grammy Awards

Cardi B had a huge year ahead of her 2019 Grammys performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The 2019 Grammy Awards is set to air tonight, making it the biggest night of the year in music. Sure, there will be plenty of awards given but it’s the Grammy performers of 2019 that we’re watching out for.

With Alicia Keys as the host and 25 acts scheduled to perform, viewers are in for a special treat.

The Grammys performances of 2019 should prove entertaining from the start as J. Balvin is going to open up the show with the help of Camilla Cabello.

One of the most highly anticipated acts at the 2019 Grammy Awards is Cardi B, who made her big debut at the same event last year.

Other acts to look forward to include Brandi Carlisle, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Miley Cyrus will also be performing at the 61st annual Grammy Awards as she pays tribute to her music idol, Dolly Parton. Parton is being honored this year as MusiCares Person of the Year.

Grammy Award-winning Diana Ross is also slated to perform at this year. Ross received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2012 and has appeared as a presenter seven times over the years.

Jennifer Lopez is also slated to perform, though news that she would be heading a Motown tribute has proved controversial. Most recently, Smokey Robinson spoke up in defense of J.Lo, calling comments criticizing the singer “stupid.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards airs on Sunday, February 10 at 8/7c on CBS.